Will New Shows Take Kundali Bhagya’s Spot in Top 5?

Three new shows–Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin–pose threat to Balaji’s popular show Kundali Bhagya in the race to the top. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between January 23 and 29. As per the latest BARC reports, Anupamaa, Imlie are among the most-watched shows on TV.

Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa: Vanraj calls his wife Anupamaa “mentally unstable”. His words irks his son Samar, who then reaches Kavya’s house to give it back to his father. Kavya lodges a police complaint against Samar for his bad behavior with Vanraj at her house. The show is headlined by actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. It airs on Star Plus

Imlie: Aditya has an argument with his wife Malini over a car sent by the latter’s mother. He says that his mother-in-law is making him realise that his social status is less than her. On the other hand, Imlie teaches a drunk rickshaw driver a lesson, which impresses Aditya. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat gives his wife Sai a bouquet of roses when he comes to her college. She accepts it and asks him to buy a rose on his way home to give it to Pakhi. While Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma are seen in the roles of Sai and Pakhi respectively. This is yet another Star Plus show.

Kundali Bhagya: Preeta asks Sameer to keep an eye on Akshay as she plans to expose him in front of his wife-to-be Kritika. While Kritika’s mother gets angry at Preeta for always blaming Akshay, Kritika sides with Preeta and decides to give her a chance. This one airs on Zee TV.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer show recently completed 12 years as well as 3,300 episodes, which makes it the longest running Hindi show till date. The show hit a roadblock last year owing to lockdown, but is now back on track. This show airs on Star Plus.