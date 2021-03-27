Will Kundali Bhagya be Able to Replace Anupamaaas Top Show?

The fight has intensified between Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya as the two popular shows take first and second position on the TRP chart. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between March 13 and 19.

Anupamaa (Star Plus)

The show did not break-away from the regular TV theme but also did not completely stick to it. Initially, Anupamaa worshipped her husband Vanraj as God, but the moment she found out that he has been cheating on her with his colleague Kavya, the story takes a ‘U’ turn. Anupamma starts earning and refuses to take her husband back.

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)

From last week’s fifth position, the show has climbed speedily to the second spot. Seems like Karan and Preeta’s love story can survive it all. The show’s hit pair of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya is bringing in a lot of loyal audience.

Imlie (Star Plus)

Love triangles are getting popular again. Aditya is married to Imlie and Malini. He was forced to marry Imlie by the villagers. However, he has a soft corner for both of them. It is Hindi remake of popular Bengali show Ishti Kutum.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein (Star Plus)

This is yet another love triangle. Virat was about to get married to Pakhi, but ends up marrying Sai. Pakhi still likes Virat and Sai doesn’t want to come between them. However, Virat and Sai are slowly growing fond of each other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)

It’s been more than a decade now and many of its lead actors have changed but the daily soap still continues to entertain the audience. Every actor who has been part of the show has become a household name.