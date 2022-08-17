Will Extraordinary Attorney Woo Have Season 2? Park Eun-bin Starrer To Return But There’s A Catch

Extraordinary Attorney Woo emerged to become one of the biggest hit K-dramas this year. Starring Park Eun-bin as attorney Woo Young-woo, the series revolves around an ace lawyer who is also diagnosed with autism. With the first season coming to an end this week, the makers have now announced that they are working on a second season. However, it will not return anytime soon.

CEO of ASTORY Lee Sang-baek opened up about the show’s future and revealed that the production of the second season will be made but it will not air until 2024. The reason being the cast and production team’s schedules. It is also to be noted that Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s lead actor Kang Tae-oh will be enlisting for the military soon.

“Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024. It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and production team, so we will have to go through a lot of discussion,” he said in a recent interview, as reported by Soompi.

“As long as there are no unexpected changes, the goal is to maintain more than 90 percent of the same members as now. For this reason, it will take a considerable amount of time to coordinate, but the plan to produce Season 2 has not changed,” Lee Sang-baek added.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has received much love from international audiences, including India. At the time of reporting, the series is among the top 10 watched shows in India on Netflix.

Fans are not only enjoying watching Park Eun-bin in the lead but are also showering their love for the cast around her, including Kang Tae-oh, who plays the supporting love interest; Kang Ki-young, who plays the encouraging boss; Ha Yoon-kyung and Joo Hyun-young, who play her friends.

