Wife Mira Addresses Shahid Kapoor as ‘Suniye’

Suniye — that is how Mira Rajput Kapoor addresses her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. On Saturday, Mira conducted an interactive “ask me anything” session on Instagram, where social media users asked her interesting questions.

A particular user asked her how she addresses Shahid, and Mira wrote, “Suniye”. Among other revelations she made, Mira said she is more caring than Shahid.

The couple got married in 2015, and they have a four-year-old daughter, Misha, and a one-year-old son, Zain. Speaking of her children, Mira shared that her son is quite mischievous while her daughter is a sweetheart.

Another user asked if the couple has plans of having more children in the future. “Third child?” the user asked. Responding to the query, Mira quipped, “Hum do humare do.”

When it comes to being active on social media, Mira Rajput is way ahead of others. She keeps sharing glimpses of her life with fans, either in the form of throwback pictures or appreciation post for hubby Shahid Kapoor and family.

A couple of days ago, she shared a picture of her clicked by daughter Misha on her Instagram stories, captioning it as “Missy is getting quite good at this”.

She also shared a picture of Shahid and wrote, “The way you look at me”. And very recently, she shared a throwback picture from her first pregnancy ahead of daughter Misha’s birthday. The duo celebrated their daughter’s 4th birthday on August 26.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor next features in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s sports-drama, Jersey, the Bollywood remake of Telegu movie of the same name.