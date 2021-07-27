Why You Should Use Neem Face Wash During Monsoon

Skincare routine in itself is difficult, let alone when the monsoon arrives. Due to the humidity, your body naturally sweats which is the major cause of pimples or acne popping up on your face. Using countless products on your skin sometimes gives you little to no result. That’s where neem face wash, which can be prepared at home, can come handy.

Neem has antibacterial properties that purifies the skin, making it look fresh. Neem also gives a natural glow to the skin and who would not love that. The benefits of a neem face wash don’t draw a line there. It also has the properties of removing acne scars or spots from your face. Neem is well-known for hydrating your body in the summers, while deep-cleaning the pores in the skin.

How can you use neem for a natural face wash?

Combine with honey

To make a face wash of honey and neem, you will require 10-15 leaves, two tablespoons of honey as well as a pinch of cinnamon powder. In the first step, you will need to grind the neem leaves, until they take the form of a paste. The second step involves adding honey and cinnamon powder to the paste and applying it to your face.

Keep the mixture on your face for about 10 minutes and then wash your face with clean water. You will instantly see the difference on your skin.

Goes well with Multani Mitti

You can even make a face wash out of Multani Mitti and neem. The steps that you need to follow are somewhat similar to the honey-neem face wash. All you need to do is to grind 15-20 neem leaves. Add two tablespoons of Multani Mitti as well as rose water. Apply it on your face and leave it for at least 15 minutes. Now wash your face.

