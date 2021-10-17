Why You Need To Give This Pre-Workout Trend A Miss

Another day, another viral social media trend and the name is dry scooping. The challenge, which emerged from TikTok, has gone crazy viral all over the internet. Dry scooping involves a person swallowing pre-workout or fitness related powder dry, chasing it with a little sip of water or liquid. Sounds unappealing and odd? So, why is the phenomenon becoming a rage and why are people willing to do it? Many users of the TikTok platform, who have tried dry-scooping, claim it gives them a bigger boost of energy for better workout.

These powders are supposed to be mixed and diluted in water or blended with any liquid, for instance, milk, or juice. Gym-goers may be enticed by the fad but it is dangerous, experts warn. Medical professionals and fitness and health experts have consistently advised against the potentially dangerous pre-workout trend.

According to health experts, the protein powder products, if consumed like this, pose unique and sometimes serious health risks. Studies and research are cautioning that dry-scooping has negative effects including respiratory and cardiovascular distress. If you’re thinking about trying dry scooping, it is recommended for you not to join this online trend.

Why is dry scooping so dangerous?

Pre-workout powders contain caffeine in addition to creatine, amino acids and vitamins. The levels of caffeine present in these substances differ from the equivalent of approximately one to three cups of filter coffee. Bridget Benelam, nutrition communications manager, British Nutrition Foundation, told The Independent, “There is a risk of over-consuming caffeine, especially if using more than once a day or just consuming the powder, where you may consume more than the recommended amount.”

Bridget emphasized that it is not necessary to consume supplements ahead of training. For someone, who wants to take it, it’s essential they follow the instructions on preparation, mentioned on the package.

Nelson Chow, Study Author, Princeton University student and Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Research Intern, Cohen Children’s Medical Center has reviewed the online trend in his study, the abstract of which is titled, Dry Scooping and Other Dangerous Pre-Workout Consumption Methods: A Quantitative Analysis.

Recently, a 20-year-old social media influencer’s plight grabbed headlines. Briatney Portillo, from the US, claimed suffering a heart attack was linked to dry scooping. Her episode highlighted the real-time dangers of dry scooping.

Next time you are asked to dry scooping, say pass.

