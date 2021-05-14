Why People Buy Gold on This Day

Akshay Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is considered one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. It falls on the Tritiya Tithi (third day) of the Vaishakha month of Hindu calendar during Shukla Paksha (waxing or the brighter phase of the Lunar cycle). As per the Gregorian calendar, the festival falls in the month of April or May every year.

As the Sanksrit name of the festival literally translates to the day that brings eternal joy, success, and happiness in life, religious ceremonies performed in the form of Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya prove beneficial and bestow everlasting prosperity and success.

People consider buying gold as ‘shubh’ or auspicious on this day. As gold symbolises wealth and a valuable asset, people believe investing in gold on this day promises eternal fortune and never diminishing wealth. Moreover, people start new ventures or invest in huge assets on this day as no Muhurat (auspicious timing of the day) is required to commence new businesses for the entire day is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

It is believed that on this day, the sun – the king of all planets and moon- the lord of creativity shine brighter. As they are believed to be at the peak of their radiance, the day is also supposed to be promising for new marriages and building new relationships.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshay Tritiya was the day when third of the four Yugas – Treta Yuga began. Supposedly, the festival also marks the birth anniversary of Parashurama (6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu). It is also believed that Lord Krishna handed Draupadi a Patra (container) in which food appeared in abundance during the period when Pandavas were exiled to forests.

Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:38 am on May 14 and ends at 07:59 pm on May 15, 2021. The auspicious muhurat to purchase gold is from 05:38 am on May 14 till 05:30 pm on May 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here