Why is the Public Less Scared of Covid-19 Now? An Expert Explains

In the guidelines of Unlock 4.0, the Central Government of India has given several permits and opened up many spaces to bring some normalcy to the lives of the common people while still emphasizing the need for necessary precautions. Despite all the efforts though, the novel coronavirus is still spreading in India at a rapid rate. Amid this pandemic, people are facing dual challenges: the first being to save themselves from the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the other is to manage their professional lives from home – given they have the privilege to be working from home still.

However, it is being noticed that despite the persistent spread of the disease, many people are less worried about and scared of the COVID-19 infection as they used to be at the beginning of the pandemic. But what is the psychology behind this change in behaviour?

The carefree attitude towards COVID-19 pandemic

Recently-conducted studies reveal that the Indian population is less afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus and more of the economic plight, leading to more and more number of people stepping out of their houses. This could be one of the reasons why the number of new COVID-19 cases is spiking every day in India. According to Dr Samir Parikh, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Health Care, “In order to live a good life, you need to be economically stable. Many people have faced difficult times due to the lockdown. But amidst all this, the most important thing to be able to overcome these adverse circumstances is to have the support of your family. Many people have gone in depression due to the sudden change in their lives after COVID-19 pandemic. These people need the utmost support at this hour.’

Dr Parikh further explained that many people have had a mental breakdown during this pandemic as it has taken a heavy toll on their economic situation. Many have lost jobs or received salary cuts and are now finding it difficult to pay the EMIs of their bank loans. He added that such people may need our help. Even if one is unable to help financially, providing emotional support can also be beneficial. Friends and family can play a major role here or else the person can seek the help of a doctor anytime they need.

How lockdown has affected the brain

The lockdown has not only affected the financial status of people but has also affected their mental health as many people felt like they were imprisoned in their houses for 2-3 months. There have been cases of mental breakdown in many young people during this lockdown. People have even been using sanitizers in a paranoid manner.

Until a treatment or vaccine is not found, caution is the best cure for COVID-19. People who need to step out of their houses to go to their office must keep sanitization and disinfection in mind and follow the rules of physical distancing.

Experts suggest that people staying at home can tackle this COVID-19 pandemic by adopting a healthy lifestyle. They should eat nutritious food, practice some form of exercise or yoga on a daily basis, and try using home remedies for diseases like cough, cold or fever. They should try to avoid going to the hospital until necessary. To keep yourself calm at home, read good books and listen to good music. By keeping these things in your mind, you will be able to thrive well even during this coronavirus pandemic.

