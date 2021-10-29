Why Boiled Eggs are Essential for Your Body Especially During Winters

Eggs are known to be the best source of protein, besides also being the powerhouse of nutrition. One of the biggest advantages of consuming eggs is that they can be prepared in many ways such as boiled, omelette, scrambled and fried. Boiled eggs contain a lot of healthy fat, which does not cause weight gain. Vitamin D present in egg yolk helps prevent cold and flu, which means a boiled egg daily boosts immunity. The egg is also beneficial for the skin, eyes and hair.

According to Healthline, consuming a boiled egg can provide 77 calories of energy. It contains 0.6 grams of carbohydrate, 1.6 grams of saturated fat, 5.3 grams of fat, 2 grams of monounsaturated fat, 6.3 grams of protein, 212 milligrams of cholesterol, 6 percent vitamin A, nine percent vitamin B12, 15 percent vitamin B2, 7 percent vitamin B5, 22 percent selenium and 86 mg phosphorus. The body needs extra energy during winter to maintain body heat and that makes eggs an ideal food in this season.

Here are four other reasons why you must include eggs in some form in your diet:

Eye and brain health:

The antioxidants found in eggs are essential for the health of the brain and eye. The chemical choline in eggs strengthens memory and the nervous system. Vitamin A is important for good eyesight.

Acts as a protein supplement

An egg contains more than 6 grams of protein. Thus, consuming it serves for protein deficiency in the body. Proteins are required to repair your body cells.

Removes iron deficiency

Iron is found in abundance in eggs. The fatigue of the body is reduced significantly by eggs. Consume egg yolk to make up for protein deficiency.

Immunity Booster

Consuming one boiled egg daily keeps the body strong. Eggs contain antioxidants, proteins and many nutrients that effectively boost immunity.

