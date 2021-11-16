Why are Children Picky Eaters? How Can We Help Them

If you’ve ever had to deal with a child who is a picky eater, you know that dinner can feel like a war zone. Toddlers’ picky eating is all too common. Every child is a picky eater in a certain way at some point. Entered a period of the rapid growth of infancy, babies typically triple in weight. As they become toddlers, the rate of growth increases but appetite begins to slow. However, preventing picky eating is far easier than dealing with its after the fact.

Why do children develop this habit?

While children typically grow rapidly and significantly in their first year, growth slows down in the second year. Toddlers also discover a variety of new skills, such as talking, moving, walking, climbing, and other activities. During times of great change, children frequently seek “sameness,” such as wanting to stick to the very same small group of foodstuffs. During a time of rapid change, this uniformity can help them feel comfortable and safe.

How to deal with picky eaters?

Here are some methods for parents to use before their child turns a year old to help fight picky eating:

Consume a variety of healthy foods. Ensure your own eating habits are consistent with the foods you want your kid to eat and actually appreciate. Start encouraging kids to consume fruits, vegetables, and meats by serving them with healthy dips such as yoghurt, hummus, tomato sauce, or low-fat salad dressings. Try to understand your toddler’s reactions properly. Rewarding or chastising eating behaviours can lead to future eating issues. If your child refuses to eat, take the food away patiently and cheerfully until they are willing to try it again. Also, include your kid in the meal preparation (like putting cut-up fruit into a bowl). Carrying, smelling, and touching the food helps your baby become accustomed to the idea of consuming it. Introduce new foods gradually but frequently. Before children will eat new food, it must be presented to them 10-15 times. Keep in mind that you should not force them to try any food. Avoid affixing a label to them. Calling a child a “picky eater” is a form of name-calling. It’s a label, and you risk the chance of them living up to it for the rest of their lives.

