Who is Orhan Awatramani, Mysterious Friend of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan?

Stunning Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently treated her fans with her mesmerising beach photos. Although, the actress left the internet ablaze with her sultry pictures, what caught the eyeballs was the mysterious man in one of the pictures she was enjoying the frothy waves with.

Reportedly, that mysterious man is Janhvi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani who has made frequent appearances in her earlier Instagram posts too.

Reportedly, Orhan is a social activist. He has over 70,000 followers on Instagram. He is also close friends with Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Khan. His pictures posing with Sara on her Graduation Day in 2016, suggest that he was her batchmates at Columbia University in New York. Last year, he was also seen enjoying dinner during the Christmas celebrations at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s residence.

Not only this, Orhan has been seen chilling out with other star kids such Navya Naveli and Shanaya Kapoor. His Instagram feed shows that he is friends with several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena.

In this Instagram post, he is seen hanging out with Ibrahim and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F twinning with star kid in almost similar striped shirts.

In this one, Orhan is seen posing with Sara in these goofy pictures against the serene background of the wide expanse of blue landscape.

In this gallery of fun-filled photos, Orhan is seen spending some playful moments with close friend Janhvi.

The evergreen actress Tabu is seen having fun with Orhan in these adorable pictures.

Orhan poses with gorgeous divas Karisma and Kareena.

He is even spending some time with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani.

Although not much has been known about Orhan, he seems to enjoy close proximity with several Bollywood stars and is friends with star kids.

