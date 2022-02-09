Where to Watch Entire Season 1 and Some of the Best Moments

Shark Tank India introduced 198 business ideas across its 35 episodes that got aired on TV by Sony Entertainment Television. The Indian business reality show, which was based on the American popular show of the same name, roughly witnessed 198 startup ideas.

A total of 67 ideas landed deals from the investors on the panel, known as “Sharks”. Seven panelists appeared on the show – BharatPe Managing Director and Co-Founder Ashneer Grover, Shaadi.com Founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, Boat Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aman Gupta, MamaEarth Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ghazal Alagh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Co-Founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, and Sugar Cosmetics Co-Founder and CEO Vineeta Singh.

The show introduced several new business ideas across its 35 episodes that got aired on TV by Sony Entertainment Television. These episodes were aired between December 20, 2021 and February 4, 2022.

How to watch Shark Tank India season 1

Shark Tank India fans who want to revisit the entire season can do so through the SonyLIV app and website. Viewers, however, would need a paid subscription for SonyLIV to enjoy the show.

Those who want to catch all the episodes for free can head to the MX Player app but will have to bear the regular ads in between. A third option would be to go to Sony’s Youtube channel where the network has shared most of the episodes on its channel.

On its YouTube channel, Sony has also created a playlist highlighting some of the best moments of the first season of Shark Tank India.

While some business ideas blew us away, many taught us – how not to do a business. Though it was a business reality show, the sharks and the contestants did not fail to add a pinch of laughter to it. At times, the bizarre business ideas left the audience in splits, and you cannot really miss the fun banters between sharks.

Remember when a trio came in to raise Rs 1 crore for 1 percent equity for their two-wheeler business? Aman and Anupam were keen on getting the deal and so was Ashneer. As soon as the contestants explained their product and highlighted the number of orders they have already received, a bidding banter took place between Aman and Ashneer. It was fun to watch. Of the two offers, the contestants picked Anupam and Aman, and got Rs 1 crore for 1.75% equity.

How can we forget the brand which not just gave nostalgia to the sharks but the viewers as well? Skippi Pops started by a husband-wife duo had impressed all the five sharks. Their ask was Rs 45 lakh for 5% equity in their company. It was a delight to see how the sharks were nostalgic after tasting the products of Skippi Pops, and as far as the deal is concerned, it was closed at Rs 1 crore for 15% equity and all five sharks were a part of it.

Which was your favourite moment on the show?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.