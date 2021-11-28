When Salman Khan Urged Jacqueline Fernandez to Try Farming in Panvel, Called Her Foolish for Running on Treadmill

Bollywood star Salman Khan was the recent guest in The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Antim: The Final Truth, where he shared an anecdote on Jacqueline Fernandez and her workout priorities. Last year, the actor and some of his friends spent a good time in his Panvel farmhouse, and one of the actors accompanying him was Jacqueline. He said that he urged her to try out farming but she would only want to do cardio on the treadmill.

He even called her a fool for that. “Cardio kar rahi hai treadmill ke upar bewakoofon ki tarah. Bewakoofi hai. Maine kaha zameen khodo,” Salman said on the show.

He said that when one is farming, it takes an entire day and you feel like you have done something.

Meanwhile, the actress has found herself in the middle of controversy after her romantic picture with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced. This comes several weeks after she denied having any relationship with him.

The photo shared by India Today shows Sukesh placing a kiss on Jacqueline’s cheeks as both of them pose for a mirror selfie. According to what the publication reported, the photo was allegedly taken between April-June this year, when he was out on interim bail.

The report further states that the phone that is being seen in the photo is the same with which he had carried out the scam.

In October, Jacqueline found herself embroiled in controversy after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering case involving Sukesh. The conman’s lawyer had told the media that the actress was dating him. Jacqueline’s spokesperson, too, came out with a statement denying her involvement with him or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.