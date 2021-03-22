When Park Seo Joon was Left in Splits After V Asked Choi Woo Shik for His Kimchi Container

K-pop band BTS member V also known as Kim Taehyung is quite close to actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo-Shik. The actors have worked together in the Oscar winning film Parasite (2020).

This group of famous friends dubbed as Wooga Squad, that also includes actor Park Hyung Sik and singer Peakboy, has made several appearances on Korean reality shows where they reveal some hilarious incidents about each other. One such incident occurred in 2020’s tvN reality show called Summer Vacation.

Actors Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik played the hosts in the show as other actors and celebrities played guests enjoying an everyday vacation in an unfamiliar place, far away from the hectic city life.

In the episode that featured Park Seo Joon as a guest, actress Jung Yu Mi asked him what does he cook at home, to which Park Seo Joon said he does not usually eat at home. Jung Yu Mi expressed her disappointment and said she was planning on picking some basil to give to him for home. Later we see Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shok encouraging Park Seo Joon to take home some plums and chives, to which the actor jokingly replied that he feels like she is at his grandmother’s house.

The trio was seen relaxing in the house when Park Seo Joon, who starred with V in a 2016 drama called Hwarang, video called him. The BTS member instantly picked up the call and the two greeted each other. V then asks the actor what he should eat. But before Park Seo Joon could reply he introduced V to Choi Woo Shik who was channeling his inner singer by strumming the ukulele. Choi Woo Shik then starts singing about Guava and both Park Seo Joon and V burst into laughter.

V then says that his parents should have also seen his performance, to which Choi Woo Shik says that he should visit V’s parents soon. This is when V asks him to bring the Kimchi container. Kimchi is a Korean dish which is made by fermenting cabbage or any other vegetable in spicy marinade. Responding to V’s request, Choi Woo Shik expresses his exasperation since it seems to be not the first time when the singer has reminded him of the Kimchi container.

Listening to their banter, Park Seo Joon is clearly amused as the actor could not hide his laughter.