When KK Explained How Most of His Fans Failed to Recognise Him in Public Because He Was Media Shy

Playback singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night after a concert event in Kolkata. The singer died at the age of 53, leaving his numerous fans in shock. The iconic singer had sung several famous Bollywood songs like Khuda Jaane and Dil Ibaadat. However, he understood that his fame was more because of his voice and at times people could hardly recognise him in public.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, KK explained that he had always been media-shy, and one would not see his photos much in the media. KK told the publication that after concerts, fans would come up to him and ask if he is really KK and if has really sung songs like Tadap Tadap or Alvida. “I know they are not misinformed, or anything like that, but it’s just that they haven’t seen me much. So, they don’t know what I really look like,” the artist said.

Hours before his death in Kolkata, KK sang his timeless classic Pal. The lyrics of the song “Hum, Rahen Ya Na Rahen Kal” filled the air at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday as KK staged his last performance, hours before his death. The song launched KK’s career as a singer back in 1999. He went on to sing a classic ballad for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam titled Tadap Tadap.

He held lively concert shows across the country where several of his fans used to come and sway to his soulful voice. Besides Hindi, he had also sung songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. KK passed away after collapsing in his hotel room in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, KK’s family has arrived in Kolkata. The singer’s post-mortem will be conducted today after getting his family’s consent. KK was 53 and survived by his wife and two children.

