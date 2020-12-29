When Kendall Jenner Walked Golden Globes Red Carpet with Visible Acne, See Viral Pics

Supermodel Kendall Jenner’s throwback pictures from 75th Golden Globe Awards have surfaced on the internet. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Kendall had caught everyone’s attention when she walked the red carpet in a voluminous tulle dress by Giambattista Valli. However, it wasn’t just her dress that had fans speaking up. People on the internet were more concerned with her skin. When they saw close-up photos of the supermodel at the event, many were quick to point out her acne.

Kardashian sisters enjoy a huge fan following on social media and never fail to entertain their fans with their wholesome and hilarious antics. Recently, Kendall shared a hilarious clip leaving her followers in splits. In the video, the gorgeous diva, along with her sister Kylie Jenner, can be seen doing some hilarious moves. The caption of the video reads, “Can we get more of these on tik tok now please @kyliejenner @kendalljenner.”

The supermodel is a social media phenomenon and often took the internet by storm with her bold and beautiful pictures. Recently, she shared a couple of pictures of herself in a white spaghetti top paired with a multicoloured bottom. But what grabbed the attention was her bold caption which reads, “I love how Kendall doesn’t give a flying f*ck about judgment & opinions and wears whatever the f*ck she wants and I’m all here for it. YOUR body, YOUR clothing choice.”

Meanwhile, Kendall has openly struggled with acne, especially when she was younger. According to Cosmopolitan, Jenner shared that her acne used to make her feel insecure in a blog post on her app in 2015.