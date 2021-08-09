When Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Chose Randeep Hooda and Akshay Kumar for His Biopic

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by winning the first gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The dream, which remained unfulfilled for athletes like PT Usha and Milkha Singh, was made true by Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw category – he won the honour by the throw of 87.58 metres.

While the country celebrates Neeraj Chopra for the Olympics win, an old interview of the athlete with The Quint has surfaced online. It was conducted after the 23-year-old athlete’s fresh win at the 2018 Asian Games. Here, Neeraj can be seen naming the Bollywood actors playing him if a biopic is made on his life. Supporting the idea of a biopic made on his life, Neeraj Chopra said that actor Randeep Hooda should portray the character on screen. The athlete, born and brought up in Panipat, Haryana, added that he likes Randeep Hooda since he is also from Haryana. Neeraj also mentioned Akshay Kumar as another choice for his biopic.

Bollywood is known to make biopics on athletes. In the past, it has churned out several biopics such as Paan Singh Tomar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Soorma, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Azhar, Mary Kom, Dangal and many more. On Sunday, filmmaker Manoj Tiwari announced a biopic on track and field athlete Neelu Mishra who fought health challenges and weight issues to win 51 national and 28 international medals.

As of now, the most sought-after sports drama to be churned by Bollywood has to be ‘83 – the one starring Ranveer Singh, who will play Kapil Dev’s character. Deepika Padukone is slated to play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. ‘83 was expected to release earlier this year, but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. The filmmakers have not shared any update on the new release date as of yet.

