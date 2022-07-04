‘When Dream Girl Becomes Dhoom Girl’

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has shared a video of her mother dancing on the stage of the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. In Esha’s video, the veteran actress and politician can be seen doing the hook step from the title song on the hit action flick Dhoom. The song was picturised on Esha and is the biggest hit of her career.

Esha and Hema both were guests for the weekend on the singing reality show. Sharing the video of Hema Malini doing the Dhoom step on stage, Esha wrote, “When The DREAM GIRL becomes the DHOOM GIRL it’s got to be pure magic on stage.” Watch it here:

Esha also expressed her love for veteran actress and her mother Hema Malini on the sets of ‘Superstar Singer 2’. After looking at contestant Mani’s performance and his love for his mother, Esha spoke about her loving bond with her mother.

Esha shared, “Looking at Mani’s mother who works day in and day out to support Mani’s dreams, reminds me of my mother because when I was a child the only thing I remember is how she would work and put in a lot of hard work all the time to support us.”

“My room was just in front of her make-up room, I used to look at her getting ready for work every day. As we started growing up, she would also get involved in our studies and just like any other mother she would cook our favourite food for us. Being a working mother, she was both a mother and father figure in our lives. She always encouraged us and supported our dreams.”

Esha also added, “When I was a child, I used to be around my mother all the time, but as I grew up I was more involved with my friends. There was a time when we were in London, and I spent the whole time with my friends and she was left behind in the apartment.”

“She felt that her Bittu (Esha Deol) has grown up and does not need her anymore. So on this stage, I would like to confess that there can never be a day when I will not need her. Today I truly say from my heart that my mother is my best friend,” she concluded.

Esha is also a trained dancer like her mother. She has also performed Indian classical with her mother on stage.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.