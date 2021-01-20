When coincidence designs success!

YSSE presents ” Behind the Journey”(Episode -29) held on 16 th January, 2021 on Facebook Live.

On that programme we have a guest called “Engr. Shariat Rahman”, CEO & Co-founder of ” Amar Astha Ltd”. The whole live was hosted by Md. Saroar Jaman Badhon. His presentation and the experiences and discussion with guest attracts audience much.

Engr. Shariat Rahman came from a very small village but he is established himself and now a familiar figure. The every good things happened in his life was coincidence. But he grab the opportunities and properly work for them, so now he is known to all. His family was very supportive on his every step and decisions. Societal perspective was barrier for him but he ignores them and looks forward to achieve his goal.

“Amar Astha” was a blessing for him. He dreamt for this type of work and now it is fulfilled successfully. He is solving social problems throught his initiative. In this corona pandemic, he was very active. So he had got rewards.

In this whole discussion he had focused on his life experiences and also learning. He had given advice to the young people to be positive and develope themselves through learning.

Md. Saroar Jaman Badhon had also done a great job, so the whole live sessions was very enjoyable and interactive.

Adia Sultana

Intern

Content writing department

YSSE