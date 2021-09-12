When BTS Leader Defended ARMY Against Chart Manipulation Allegations

BTS leader RM or Kim Namjoon turned 27 on Sunday, September 12. The singer, who has led the septet since their debut in 2013 is fiercely protective of the band’s loyal fanbase called the ARMY. On his birthday, let us look back at a time when RM defended ARMYs during an interview with Billboard magazine. Earlier this year, BTS released two singles Butter and Permission to Dance, which debuted at number one on charts in the United States. BTS held the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for ten consecutive weeks and Butter stayed on the first position for nine of them. On the other hand, Permission To Dance debuted on number one but eventually dropped down.

After the two singles’ success, there were allegations against the ARMY that they manipulated the numbers by mass buying the song. In the interview with Billboard Magazine, BTS was asked about these allegations. To this, RM said, “It’s a fair question. But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right. It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty.”

