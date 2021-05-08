WhatsApp Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share On This Special Day

World Red Cross Day is celebrated on May 8 to mark the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. It also honours the longstanding efforts of volunteers who serve mankind across the globe.

Wish your near and dear ones the World Red Cross Day and send them quotes, messages and wishes to inspire them towards the need to serve humanity.

1. It is the duty of every human to serve humanity and we must always do so to extend our contribution towards the Red Cross. Best wishes on World Red Cross Day.

2. On the occasion of the Red Crescent Day, let us take inspiration from all those who served the society in times of need and be a part of this mission….. Sending warm wishes on World Red Cross Day to you!!

3. The people who volunteer to work for the benefit of the people in distress are the most inspiring people of all. Salute to them and wish everyone a Happy World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day!

4. On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, let us join hands to make everyone in this world healthier and happier. Happy Red Cross Day!

5. World Red Cross Day is the reminder that it is the duty of each one of us to remember all those who gave all their lives in the services of the needy….. Let us take inspiration from those helping hands and do our little bit for society….. Happy Red Crescent Day!!!

6. Now where’s the need for speech and screed To better our behaving? A simpler plan for saving man.

7. A warm thank you to all those who are selflessly serving humanity and bringing a good change in society….. Happy World Red Cross Day to all!!!

8. As humans, it is our duty to give our services to help the needy….. Let us celebrate World Red Cross Day by coming forward in good numbers to serve society….. Warm wishes on Red Crescent Day!!!

9. The world is cruel and love is scarce so spread love and bring a smile to the faces of your fellow human beings. Happy World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day!

10. Angels are those who offer their services to save the lives of others and World Red Cross Day is all about celebrating that spirit.

11. The world has seen enough bloodshed, tragedies and wars. Now, the world needs people that promote peace and help those in distress. Cheers to all working for humanity. Happy World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here