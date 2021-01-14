WhatsApp Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share on the Occasion

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in India and Nepal. The occasion each year is celebrated in the lunar month of Paush or Magha, which according to Roman calendar falls in January. The festival is marked on January 14 each year. The auspicious day of Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun God, also known as Lord Surya. On this day, people pray to the sun to express their gratitude. After the pious day, it is believed that the winter ends and the longer days start.

On this day, many people take a holy dip in sacred rivers, like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari and Krishna. According to the Hindu religion, this practice results in removing sins committed by a person in their life.

To extend the greeting of Makar Sankranti 2021 you can send these messages to your loved ones over WhatsApp or SMS:

1. Wishing you and your family lots of happiness and sweet surprises this Makar Sankranti!

2. Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity.

