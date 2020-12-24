WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

December 25 is celebrated as Christmas or Xmas across the world. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ. In order to celebrate the day, people decorate Christmas trees, exchange gifts and sing carols. Many children are made to believe that on the eve of Christmas, Santa Claus comes to their doorstep and leaves a gift for their good deeds.

To receive Santa’s gifts, children hang their socks or stockings, which are usually in xmas theme colours like red, green and white. The festival reeks of goodness and warmth. On the occasion of the pious festival, people let go anger and forgive those who may have hurt them.

This year, Christmas may not be the same due to the ongoing pandemic, however you can still celebrate the festival in full spirits by extending the day’s greetings to your loved ones over WhatsApp and text messages. Here is a look at some of the messages and quotes that you can send to wish your friends and family a Merry Christmas.

Messages for Christmas 2020

— The Church Bells Ring, Before the Cakes; Wine is Served, Before The Holy Star Appears, Before Networks Get Jammed, Let Me Wish You A Merry Xmas.

— May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year. Merry Xmas!

— May Santa Claus bring you lots of gifts! May your home be filled with peace and bliss! May Jesus shower his abundant blessing on you! Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas.

— May the Christmas Season fill your heart with love, your home with happiness and your life with peace. Merry Christmas!

— May this Christmas be so special that you never ever feel lonely again and be surrounded by loved ones throughout! Merry Xmas.

–May the miracle of Christmas fill your heart with warmth and love. Christmas is the time of giving and sharing. It is the time of loving and forgiving. Wishing you and your family merry xmas!

— A little bit of laughter, A word that cheers, A bit of love from someone near, A little gift from once held dear, Best wishes on Christmas, my dear.

— Wishing your family and friends a very healthy and Merry Christmas!

9. Hope you know how much it means to wish the best for you, because you are always thought about with love the whole year through. Merry Xmas!

— May the force always be with you. Merry Christmas!

Quotes for Christmas 2020

— Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling. — Edna Ferber

— My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?

— Christmas is not a date. It is a state of mind.– Mary Ellen Chase

— I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. –Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

— Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. — Calvin Coolidge

— Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. — Charles M Schulz

— I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another. — Carrie Fisher

— Peace on earth will come to stay, When we live Christmas every day. — Helen Steiner Rice

— Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends. – Margaret Thatcher

— One can never have enough socks; said Dumbledore. Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books. — Harry Potter