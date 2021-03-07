WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Quotes to Send

March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day to appreciate the achievements of women in the various fields. The day was first celebrated in 1977 by the United Nations to accelerate the movements for women’s rights. Also, the day is celebrated to acknowledge women’s courage who broke stereotypes and smashed patriarchy. To celebrate such strong and beautiful women in your life, here are some quotes and messages you can send them on the special day.

1. We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead. Happy Women’s Day!

2. A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. Happy Women’s Day!

3. Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. Happy Women’s Day!

4. There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. Wishing you a Happy Women’s Day!

5. There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.

6. A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honoured, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form. Wishing you a Happy Women’s Day!

7. A woman is one who walks on her own footsteps rather than following the direction shown by the crowd. Happy Women’s Day!

8. Women are inspirations for others in so many ways. They wonderfully manage both their personal as well as professional lives. Happy Women’s Day 2021!

9. There are so many times when we don’t really appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thanks to all the amazing women for their hard work and dedication. Happy Women’s Day!

10. You have faced hardships with bravery and resilience. You have disarmed your problems through your smile. You have concealed your worries in your heart. You are a strong woman indeed…Just enjoy this Day. Happy Women’s Day!