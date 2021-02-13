WhatsApp Messages, Quotes to Send to Your Partners on This Day

The sixth day of Valentine’s week which is celebrated every year on February 13 is dedicated to the magic of kissing. Kiss Day is the day when lovers profess their love to each other through a kiss. Considered as a silent expression of love which people exchange worldwide, a kiss comes across as an action that expresses your innermost feelings to your partner.

To express your love, you can also send them a heartfelt message on this day that might work its magic just like a kiss. You may select one of the following messages to send to your romantic partner on Kiss Day.

1. Even though there are a million ways I can show my love for you, on this day, I prefer to start everything with a kiss. Happy kiss day my love.

2. Your kiss is like a magical spell that fades away all my worries so Happy kiss day, my love!

3. When words fail me and there is no other way that I can tell you how much I love you, I would hold you close to me for a kiss for that is the only way I could make you feel my love. Happy Kiss Day!

4. Lovers destined to meet in this life have to seal their fate with a kiss and love becomes complete when two lips of lovers meet. So today is the day we can make it happen as I wish you Happy Kiss Day!

5. Some of the most beautiful things in life are not experienced with open eyes and I believe that now for when I close my eyes to kiss you I experience a priceless bliss. Happy Kiss Day my love!