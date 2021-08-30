What One Should Offer to Lord Krishna As Per Their Zodiac Sign

Every year, the birth date of Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated by the devotees as Janmashtami. The importance of this day is special not only in India but also in foreign countries. This auspicious festival is celebrated every year on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, which falls between August-September as per the English calendar.

This year, Janmashtmi will be celebrated on Monday, August 30. While observing a fast, the devotees will worship the Lord throughout the night, and then according to the Paran Muhurat, they will offer Bhog (sacred offering) to the Lord. In Hindu scriptures, the fast of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is called ‘Vratraj’. It is said that any person who offers God ‘bhog’ as per their zodiac sign, gains good karma and blessings of the Lord.

Aries

For Aries natives, offering sugar to the Lord is going to be extremely profitable. By doing this, you will not only get the blessings of Shri Krishna but all your wishes will also be fulfilled.

Taurus

You should offer butter to the Lord this Janmashtami. This will not only shower you with the blessings of Shri Krishna, but you will also gain better health.

Gemini

If you’re a Gemini, offer pure ghee and curd made from cow’s milk. You will gain happiness and prosperity in your home, and enjoy a better professional life.

Cancer

You should offer milk mixed with saffron to the Lord on this day. This will enable you to get blessed with children.

Leo

A ‘bhog’ of ghee mixed with mishri should be offered to Lord Krishna. This will increase your reputation and enable you to get a promotion at your workplace.

Virgo

For Virgos, on Janmashtami, it will be auspicious to offer mawa to Shri Krishna for the people. This will bring positivity to your life.

Libra

It will be favourable for the people of Libra zodiac to offer pure ghee to Lord Krishna on this day. With this, you will not only get rid of all your diseases, but it will also bring happiness in your life.

Scorpio

Offering milk to the Lord will get you the blessings of God, as well as end all monetary problems from your side.

Sagittarius

It will be beneficial to offer fruits and Panchamrit (a special concoction made especially on the occasion) to the Lord. This will enable you to conquer all your opponents.

Pisces

On this day of Janmashtami, it will be auspicious to offer ghee mixed with mishri to Shri Krishna. This will not only bring prosperity to your life, but will also remove all law-related hurdles from your path.

