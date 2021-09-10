What is it And What Are The Symptoms

Narcissistic Personality Disorder is a mental health condition that makes people have a heightened sense of self-importance. Those suffering from this disorder display a deep lack of empathy for others and the constant need to glorify themselves.

According to a report in The Mirror, all those who suffer from Narcissistic Personality Disorder may seem very charming at first, but later on show their true selves. They might be emotionally unavailable in relationships and tend to blame the partner for their own mistakes and shortcomings.

Narcissists are normally praise-hungry people who like fishing for compliments. Below are the characteristics of a typical narcissist:

According to the eMedicine Health website, people with NPD have the following symptoms:

– Narcissists are often engaged in fantasies about ideal relationships, power and beauty.

– People suffering from NPD possess an exaggerated sense of worth

– Ill-placed notion about possessing special abilities is another common characteristic. Narcissists like to associate themselves with those who belong to high social institutions or social strata.

– These folks have a pathological for praise and a deep sense of entitlement

— Narcissists are exploitative by nature and suffer from a severe lack of any kind of empathy.

– Often, they display jealousy but end up accusing everyone of being jealous except themselves

As per the Mayo Clinic, people with NPD respond badly to criticism. They can react in the following ways:

– Becoming angry at not receiving special treatment.

– Responding with contempt to make others seem inferior to them.

– Experiencing major stress issues and having difficulty adapting to change.

– Feeling sad and moody when they perceive a lack of perfection in themselves.

– Keeping secret feelings of shame, insecurity and humiliation.

