What is Dyspraxia? Do You Have Any of These Symptoms?

Dyspraxia is a common neurological or brain-related disorder, which affects movement and coordination. People suffering from Dyspraxia face problems in everything that needs coordination. For example, playing games or learning to drive. It does not affect your intelligence, but it does affect your fine motor skills which can include writing or using small objects.

This disorder affects a person’s capacity to make smooth and easy movements. Sometimes if a baby is born earlier than the normal time, there are more chances of the child developing this disorder. Studies also show that Dyspraxia is more common among men than women.

Do you suffer from Dyspraxia?

Some symptoms of this disorder have been explained on the Nation Health Service (NHS) website of the UK. It can have different effects on different people and keeps changing with time. A person can face many problems due to this disease. Some of them are listed below.

— Problem in coordination, balance and movement

— Problem in learning a new thing, which includes remembering information

— Daily routine issues, like wearing clothes or preparing food

— Issues in writing, using keyboard and in holding small items

— Social awkwardness or lack of self-confidence and difficulty in dealing with emotions

— Bad time management and organisational skills

— Some people may also suffer from memory, perception and processing situation

There is no treatment for Dyspraxia but therapy helps people cope with the issues they face in daily life. Occupational therapy is used to find ways to enable a person to be independent and perform daily chores like writing or cooking. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) named talking therapy is used to help people change their way of thinking and behaving and start managing their problems.

Do regular exercise to remain fit and healthy, use laptop or computer in case of problems in writing, use of a calendar, dairy or pp to organize things and thinking positively may help. It is not unusual for a person to be suffering from other issues along with Dyspraxia like ADH, Autism spectrum disorder, childhood apraxia of speech, dyscalculia and dyslexia.

Disclaimer – (The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

