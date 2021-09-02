What is a Heart Attack? What Are Its Signs And Causes?

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. He was known for shows like Balika Vadhu, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Recently, former cricketer Yashpal Sharma, Malayalam actress Chitra and film producer Naushad were among several names who also suffered cardiac arrest. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease (CVD) related deaths have a big share in global fatalities.

Every four out of five CVD deaths are linked with heart attack or strokes. Therefore, it is important to know what heart attack or cardiac arrest is.

What is a Heart Attack?

Heart attack is also known as myocardial infarction. An individual becomes the victim of a heart attack when his/her heart muscles don’t get enough blood. If there is a delay in improving the blood flow, the heart muscles sustain serious damage which can result in fatal consequences. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is considered the main reason for heart attack. Another reason for heart attack can be sudden contraction which can block the blood to reach the muscles.

Warning signs of Heart Attack

Some heart attacks are sudden and intense, but most of them come slowly and with several signs that can warn you about your deteriorating health. Chest discomfort is one of the major signs where you feel pain around the centre of the chest. It lasts a few minutes and may even return. The pain feels like uncomfortable pressure or squeezing.

Other symptoms include pain in the upper body including one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach. Shortness of breath should also be considered as a warning sign.

What are the causes?

Health-related problems, lifestyle, age and family history can increase the risk of cardiac arrest. While risk factors such as age and family history are beyond your control, you can manage lifestyle and health to reduce the risk.