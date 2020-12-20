What are the Common Fears About Sex?

Genophobia is the fear of sexual intercourse. Reasons to fear sex can be psychological and physical, which prevent people from enjoying intimacy. There is also the fear of catching diseases. The common reasons for the fear of sex are discussed below.

Performance anxiety

Many decide to wait till marriage to have sex. This might be a consequence of their socio-cultural and religious upbringing. People inexperienced in sex may worry about the methods of intimacy. Such people may fear that they will fail to please their partner through orgasm and embarrass themselves. Low self-esteem can also cause apprehensions about sex.

Fears about Condoms & Pregnancy

Couples in new relationships, especially marriage, may want to delay pregnancy. As such, the use of condoms becomes a necessity. However, condoms have been known to break and result in accidental pregnancies. Naturally, fears about the longevity of the rubber may prevent people from enjoying sex.

Women also fear that their male partners may not want to wear condoms at all. Condoms are not new. The protective sheaths have been worn by ancient Egyptians, the Chinese and the Japanese, centuries ago. However, the desire to go bare is more natural because of the subconscious genetic drive to procreate. Consent, however, is of utmost importance. If a woman asks a man to use a condom, he should oblige.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STIs)

Going bare may feel great for men, but it is extremely risky. Serious diseases like Gonorrhoea, Chlamydia, Syphilis, Herpes, Hepatitis A and B, and the more life-threatening AIDS. There is also the possibility of developing Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) if Gonorrhoea and Chlamydia are left untreated. This can lead to infertility.

While most of these diseases can be resolved with treatment, fear of such ailments might dampen the spirits of couples in bed. Condoms are thus a must. The partners should also get themselves tested before having sex.

Past Trauma

Countless children get sexually abused by adults and grow up to fear or hate sex. Those who had disagreeable sexual experiences in their last relationship want to avoid a repeat of such scenarios. Both psychological and physical trauma from sexual encounters can be treated.