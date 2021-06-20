What are the 7 Chakras in Human Body and their Significance

The term “chakra” means “disc” or “wheel” in Sanskrit and applies to the body’s energy centres. These spinning energy wheels or discs relate to specific nerve cells and key organs. Your chakras must be open, or balanced, in order to function optimally. If one of them becomes blocked, you may suffer emotional or physical symptoms associated with that chakra.

Throughout your spine, there are 7 major chakras. They begin at the base of the spine and stretch to the top of your skull. Having said that, many people think your body contains at least 114 distinct chakras.

7 Main Chakras

The chakra system pertains to the energy centres that exist in all of us. There are seven main chakras located along your spine, each at a different position.

Root Chakra: Muladhara, or the root chakra, is positioned at the base of your spine. It gives you basis for life and helps you feel rooted and capable of overcoming obstacles. The root chakra is in charge of your feeling of stability and security.

Sacral Chakra: Svadhisthana, or the sacral chakra, is positioned right below your navel. This chakra governs your erotic and creative energies. It is also connected to how you react to your own and other people’s emotions.

Solar Plexus Chakra: The solar plexus chakra, also known as Manipura, is positioned in your stomach. It is in charge of your self-esteem and confidence and also making you feel in command of your existence.

Heart Chakra: The heart chakra, or Anahata, is positioned in the middle of your chest, near your heart. It should come as no shock that the heart chakra is concerned with our capacity for love and be compassion.

Throat Chakra: The throat chakra, also known as Vishuddha, is situated in the throat. This chakra governs our ability to speak vocally.

Third Eye Chakra: Ajna, or the third eye chakra, is positioned between your eyes. This chakra is responsible for your powerful gut instinct. This is because the third eye is in charge of instinct. It is also related to creativity.

Crown Chakra: The crown chakra, also known as Sahasrara, is positioned on top of your head. Your Sahasrara is your spiritual link to yourself, everyone else, and the cosmos. It also has an impact on your eternal destiny.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here