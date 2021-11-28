What are Cluster Headaches? Know the Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention

Cluster headaches are a group of headache disorders, and are the most frequent of the headache syndromes known as trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias. The phrase “cluster headaches” refers to how these episodes occur in groups, or ‘clusters’. During a cluster cycle, short yet brutally painful headache episodes can occur 1-8 times everyday. Cluster cycles can last weeks or even months and are generally separated by remission periods, or times without headaches, which might last months or years.

Signs and symptoms

These are some of the most prevalent symptoms of cluster headaches:

Pain that appears suddenly, usually around or behind the eyes

In around 10 to 15 minutes, the pain reaches a peak

Agitation or restlessness

Eyes that are red or watery

Congestion in the nose

Sweating on the brow

Drooping or swollen eyelids

The symptoms of cluster headaches may resemble those of other medical diseases. Consult your doctor for a diagnosis if you feel your condition is not good.

Causes

Doctors are unsure what causes cluster headaches. But, It appears to be connected to the body’s abrupt production and secretion of histamine (a chemical in the body produced during an allergic reaction) or serotonin (a chemical created by nerve cells) in the region of the trigeminal nerve in the face. An issue in the hypothalamus, a tiny region near the base of the brain, might be at the root of the problem. Some reports suggest that men are more impacted than women. Headaches can affect anyone at any age but are most frequent between the ages of 20 and 40. They usually run in families.

Triggering factors

Cluster headaches can be triggered by:

Consuming alcoholic drinks and smoking cigarettes

High elevations (trekking and air travel)

A lot of light (including sunlight)

Exercising (physical activity)

Heat (Hot water bath or extreme weather)

Nitrite-rich foods (bacon and preserved meats)

Certain medications

Synthetic Drugs

Natural care

Because the causes of cluster headaches are uncertain, there are no established lifestyle interventions to avoid them. The following tips, however, may help lower your chances of experiencing cluster headaches.

Avoiding alcohol: When headaches arise, avoiding alcohol may help lessen the headache episodes.

Avoiding certain medications: Nitroglycerin, when inhaled, causes blood vessels to dilate, or widen, and has been associated with headache cluster episodes as per the findings of a study by the National Library of Medicine.

Exercising in hot temperatures should be avoided: This can result in cluster headaches.

Maintaining a normal body temperature: For those who are susceptible, a fast rise in body temperature might cause a headache.

Quit or avoid smoking: When compared to the general population, smokers make up a much larger percentage of cluster headache sufferers. Although it has not been proven, quitting smoking may be beneficial.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Changes in sleep rhythm have been linked to cluster headaches.

