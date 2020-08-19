Weight Loss in Your 30s: 6 Tips That Will Help You Lose the Kilos

Your 30s can be a great time to be alive. You’re likely to be more confident with your career and family goals being met, financial security beginning to set in, and planning for the future becoming easier still. However, when it comes to your health, the 30s are a different matter altogether.

Your health changes in the 30s

Not only do the changes in your personal and professional life dictate how much stress you’re now bearing, but the 30s also mark the slowdown of your metabolism. Many 30-year-olds find it difficult to eat, exercise, and sleep well during this decade because of time constraints. Weight loss in your 30s is very difficult precisely due to a combination of all these factors. However, maintaining a healthy weight in your 30s is vital..

A study recently published in JAMA Open Network indicates that obese people who are able to lose weight and bring their body mass index (BMI) down to overweight before midlife hits reduce their risk of early death. It showed that obese people who lose weight between 25 and 44 years have a 54% reduced chance of mortality, indicating that weight loss and proper BMI management in the 30s is absolutely crucial.

Tips to lose weight in your 30s

While weight loss and management may be difficult during the 30s, there are some methods you can use to make your journey easier. The following are some tips you should keep in mind during your 30s:

1. Work on your muscles: Muscle loss starts to creep in during the 30s, especially in the case of women. So, include more proteins in your diet and space them out throughout the day. Lift more weight and engage in more muscle-building exercises.

2. Ditch soda and sugar: You might have already thought of ditching sugar to get fit, but include diet soda in your list too. Whether it’s soft drinks or diet soda, these drinks are packed with artificial sweeteners which can do as much harm as sugar. So, quit it now and opt for herbal teas, smoothies, and other healthy drinks.

3. Diet smart: It’s high time you understand what your body needs instead of falling for every fad diet you come across. These trendy diets may promise weight loss, but they can do a lot of harm if they are not particularly tailored for you. It’s better to go to a nutritionist and determine exactly what your calorie and nutrient intake should be.

4. Manage stress: From meditating and yoga to reading a book, find ways to deal with the many stressors associated with your life. Managing stress will not only ensure your mental wellbeing but also motivate you to work on your physical health and fitness more.

5. Sleep well: When it comes to weight loss, sleep is just as important as diet and exercise. You might have a lot to do, but ensure that you switch off all gadgets and distractions, and get enough rest every night.

6. Get screened: Despite everything else you may do, weight loss can be difficult if you have an underlying health condition. Nutritional deficiencies, hypertension, frequent infections, hormone imbalances, autoimmune diseases, reproductive health issues – all of these can affect your metabolism and ability to manage your weight. Know your family medical history, consult a doctor and get regular screenings done to be in the know and manage your weight better.

