“We Have To Overcome All Obstacles And Move Forward To Achieve Our Goals In Life”- Taheatul Jannat

“Ajker Tarunno” is a popular event hosted by YSSE where each episode features a “Youth Icon” who tells the story behind his or her success. Taheatul Jannat, the founder and president of “Nandita Surakhha”, and one of the ten winners from Bangladesh of the Covid-19 Humanitarian Award 2020 was the guest in the 34th episode of “Ajker Tarunno”. Nandita Surakhha is a place of trust for women and children. They are primarily working to protect women and children, prevent sexual harassment, and present menstruation as a normal process to people.

Although Taheatul was born in Faridpur, she grew up in Jhalokati district. After completing her primary and secondary education there, she completed her higher secondary education at Sardasundari Women’s College, Faridpur. Recently she has completed her honors final year in English from the same institution.

From the inspiration of her friend Pranto, Taheatul’s work journey started with the voluntary organization ‘Uttaran’ with several other friends. She has been associated with that organization for a long time and has also served as its president. She later worked with Radio Faridpur and in Bedepalli. In association with Radio Faridpur, she started two schools – one of which is ‘Bichchu Bahini’. She started a school named “Hashimukh” in the sweeper colony. This difficult journey started with 35-36 students who are different from the other eight to ten children in thought and isolated from society. They have taught these children to be educated, to dream of living in a society with dignity. In addition to studies, they are also engaged in extracurricular activities. Then the journey of Nandita Surokkhota began. Taheatul dreamed of working for women’s empowerment and overcoming social problems since childhood. She has always believed that she must come forward for women. She also used to talk about harmful and unsafe things for women as a child. And her family has always given her full support. At the time when she herself was in school-college, there was no opportunity for women to get menstrual protection or help in these places. At the initiative of her organization, ‘Period Safety Bank’ in 30 educational institutions was opened for the monthly protection of women. A short-term course was introduced for women in self-defense, through which they learned the basic techniques of self-defense in one month. Through this organization, awareness is growing among women and they also started to open their mouths in protest of sexual harassment. In this way, Nandita Suraksha gained the love and support of the people. In her short four-year volunteer life, Taheyatul has been able to engage 21,000 women and children in various activities. And she believes that by maintaining this continuity, she will be able to fulfill her dream.

At the beginning of her journey with ‘Hashimukh’, she had to face many insults and slanders. However, after overcoming all obstacles, she started working and moved on. As a result, Taheatul has become a confidant of the people there. She thinks that although our country, society, and world is advancing in terms of technology, as long as diversity does not stop, it will not be able to advance in terms of mentality. If you work, you have to face challenges. But we have to overcome all obstacles and move forward to achieve our goals. She has got family and friends by her side from the very beginning. Thanks to their work, they have been able to stop online harassment, and have received a lot of responses. The love, inspiration, enthusiasm of the team members, well-wishers, people of different professions and levels will never let Taheatul stop. All in all, this inaccessible path no longer seems inaccessible to her. Threats, criticism, condemnation – nothing could stop her. Rather, she is moving forward with courage and with zeal.

She dreams of a world where women will move forward with their inherent strength, not as women, but as human beings. Women’s independence is possible only when they achieve economic independence. This independence will build them up as a support, as self-reliant. She thinks that men and women need to move forward equally and contribute equally to the economy. The Covid-19 Humanitarian Awards she received is a huge source of inspiration for her and, according to her, it is the value of good deeds that motivates people to do good deeds.

Despite passing 25 springs of her life, Taheatul still sees herself as a young woman and always wants to see herself as one. She advised the youth to talk about any problems or any crisis. If the woman next to you is offended, talk to her. If a woman is blamed, find out and talk about the reason. In our society, a woman has to be a friend and stand first beside a woman. Stand by people, be by their side as a friend, and give emotional support. Taheatul also spoke about awakening patriotism among the youth. She said if you love your country, you will eventually think about all the problems of the country. And then the country will be able to go a long way.

We applaud Taheatul for this brave journey of her life. We hope that she will continue to work dedicatedly for society and the country. We wish her success so that she can fulfill all her dreams.

Tasnim Ahmed Jarin

Associate, Content Writing Department, YSSE