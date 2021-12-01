Watch Top 5 Songs by the Legendary Singer

Udit Narayan began his career in the early 1980s as a playback singer with the film Unees Bees and has sung in over 140 Hindi films to date. He has also done playback for films in other Indian languages and recorded many solo and duet albums. On his 66th birthday, we look back at five famous songs of the Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan recipient.

Papa Kehte Hain (1988)

One of the most iconic songs from the ‘80s is Papa Kehte Hain from the 1988 tragic romance film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Written by poet and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, this Anand-Milind composed song touched the hearts of youths all over India, thanks to Udit Narayan’s soul-stirring performance. This is the first time Udit Narayan did the playback of all the songs with male vocals in a film. He also bagged his first Filmfare Award for the song.

Pehla Nasha (1992)

Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) became a youth anthem during the early 1990s. Also written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, this Jatin-Lalit composed duet track was performed by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam. The song depicts the emotions associated with first love.

Mitwa (2001)

Lagaan, about a rag-tag group of men from an Indian village who participate in a cricket match against the erstwhile British Raj, won a number of prestigious international accolades and secured eight National Film Awards, including one for Udit Narayan, for the track Mitwaa, with lyrics from Javed Akhtar. Sukhwinder Singh, Alka Yagnik and Srinivas also lend their vocals to this song, composed by A.R. Rahman.

Aisa Des Hai Mera (2004)

Udit Narayan’s soothing yet powerful rendition of this late Madan Mohan composition from the film Veer-Zaara inspires a strong sense of nationalistic pride among Indians. The track, composed by Zaved Akhtar, also highlights the divisions that exist between India and its neighbouring Pakistan.

Yeh Taara Woh Taara (2004)

Udit Narayan won his third National Film Award for playback of this popular track from one of the finest modern Hindi-language films, Swades.

The music was composed by A.R. Rahman.

On Wednesday morning, several celebrities and production houses took to social media to extend their wishes to the legendary singer. Hers’s a look:

Your voice and songs have always struck an emotional chord with the audience 🎶 Thank you for being an inspiration to upcoming talented singers. Happy Birthday , @uditnarayan_ Ji. May the coming year bring you lots of happiness and good health 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hljwrnr1U0— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 1, 2021

Happy Birthday Udit Narayan!