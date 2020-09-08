Watch This Adorable Video Featuring Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi With Daughter Mehr

An adorable video of B-Town couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi has appeared on social media on Monday. The trio can be seen strolling along the Bandra’s Bandstand wearing face masks. While Angad is walking with Mehr, Neha is seen pushing the pram. Mehr was born in November 2018 and will turn two this year.

While walking with her father, Mehr lost balance and fell on the floor. Angad can be seen swiftly bending down and picking up his daughter. He then carried Mehr on his shoulders and started walking while Neha can be seen comforting her.

The video, which was posted by photographer Varinder Chawla on Instagram, has garnered more than one lakh views.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had taken everyone by surprise when they got hitched in May 2018 in a low-key wedding ceremony in Delhi. Neha invited Angad to her show, No Filter Neha where he spilled out several secrets about their relationship. It was revealed by Angad that the wedding ceremony was held suddenly because of Neha’s pregnancy.

On the professional front, Angad last appeared in the 2020 movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as the protagonist’s brother while Neha is a judge of the reality TV show, MTV Roadies. One of her statements made during the show sparked controversy earlier this year.