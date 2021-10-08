Watch Out for These Shows on Sustainable Fashion Day

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI is all set for Day 3 which is dedicated to Sustainable Fashion. With an array of noted designers and celebrities geared up to grace the phygital edition, here’s what and who to expect on Sustainable fashion day!

Taapsee Pannu will turn showstopper for textile designer Gaurang’s collection Chand. Taapsee Pannu who last walked for Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week in 2019, is all set to turn showstopper for textile designer Gaurang Shah. Diverse in their weaves, the collection titled Chand will feature around 40 saris.

Actress Dia Mirza who has always been an ardent supporter of sustainable living, will be seen sashaying the ramp in RElan presents Abraham & Thakore show. The eco-friendly presentation inspired by the theme of ‘Assemble. Disassemble. Reassemble’ will be made from Green Gold; a unique fabric created from recycled PET by R-Elan.

After creating a stir with their performances in the movie Bulbul, actors Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose come together as showstoppers for TENCEL™ x Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh live show. The colourful and sustainable collection titled ‘The Master’s Words’ will pay tribute to the late Satya Paul who passed away earlier this year and launch the revolutionary carbon zero TENCEL™ fibers.

