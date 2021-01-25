Watch ‘Kargil-Valour & Victory’ on HistoryTV18 This Republic Day

21 years after the Kargil War, the sacrifices of India’s brave still remain etched in the nation’s collective memory. The war began with the infiltration of Pakistani troops into Indian territory in May 1999.

After 60 days of fierce fighting, the war ended with the Indian Army recapturing the occupied territory. Over the two months of the war, the Indian Army proved beyond doubt that they would stop at nothing short of complete victory.

Now, with special access to military personnel and historical records, HistoryTV18’s new film retells the story of ‘Operation Vijay’, with dramatic recreations of hard-won battles on the arduous road to victory. The action-packed, ‘Kargil: Valour & Victory’, premieres on January 26 at 9 PM.

The military documentary outlines the events of the Kargil War, showcasing true stories of unflinching bravery and the actions of five exceptional young men on the frontline, whose actions have come to define courage and sacrifice for generations of Indians. These men represent the many heroes who fought for India. As many as 30,000 Indian soldiers played their part in the war; over 500 were killed and more than 1,300 wounded. The documentary is a tribute to them all. The film also features top military personnel, who were in the thick of the action at the time.

Viewers will hear from former Chief of Army Staff, General Ved Prakash Malik PVSM, AVSM (Retd), former GOC 8 Mountain Division, Lt. General Mohinder Puri PVSM, UYSM (Retd), former Brigade Commander 8 Mountain Artillery Brigade, Maj. General Lakhwinder Singh, YSM (Retd), and strategic defence analyst Nitin A. Gokhale.

Avinash Kaul, Managing Director A+E Networks | TV18 and CEO-Broadcast for Network18, said, “Kargil: Valour & Victory is a definitive account of the historic events of the Kargil War and salutes the indomitable spirit of the Indian soldier. A special offering on India’s 72nd Republic Day. It’s a taut, genre-defining must-watch, with class-leading production values and storytelling. I’m absolutely certain that our viewers will find it gripping and inspiring.”

