Watch Her Evergreen Romantic Songs with Rishi Kapoor

On July 8, Indian Actress Neetu Singh Kapoor is turning 63. She appeared in a number of films throughout the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Born in 1958, the veteran actress was born as Harneet Kaur and started her acting career at a very young age of 6. She debuted in film Suraj, released in 1966, as a child actor with the stage name Baby Sonia and then went on to play a dual role in Do Kaliyan, followed by films like Dus Lakh and Waris.

Born in Delhi to a Punjabi Jatt Sikh parents, Darshan Singh and Ranjee Kaur Singh, she started acting after her father passed away. After her performances as a child actor, she debuted in a lead role in Rikshawala, 1972 which proved to be a flop and was followed by a small role in Yaadon Ki Baraat, 1973.

Surprisingly, it became a hit and turned her career around. Soon, she was offered a bunch of lead roles portraying a happy go lucky daughter or the fun girlfriend. She was paired with Rishi Kapoor multiple times and eventually, the pair fell in love off-screen. However, after a dozen films, she retired at the age of 21 when she was at the peak of her career in 1979 after getting engaged to Rishi Kapoor.

In 1980, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Kaala Pathar and in 2011, she and Kapoor were awarded Best Lifetime Jodi by Zee Cine Award. The evergreen pair was together till Kapoor breathed his last in 2020 and their legacy is immortalised in a number of romantic songs.

Ek Main Aur Ek Tu: This song was also from the film Khel Khel Main and performed by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhoshle.

Pardah Hai Pardah: This melody, performed by Mohammed Rafi, is featured in superhit 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. This tune was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback and Best Lyricist.

Tera Phoolon Jaisa Rang: Performed by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, it featured in 1976 Indian musical drama Kabhi Kabhie starring superstars like Amitabh Bhachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

The movie was a musical romantic drama produced and directed by Yash Chopra.

Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge: Sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhoshle, this romantic song featured in 1975 Indian suspense Thriller film Khel Khel Main.

Kisi Pe Dil Agar Aa Jaye: Another masterpiece by Asha Bhoshle and Shailendra Singh. The song was from the 1975 comedy movie, Rafoo Chakkar.

