Watch 5 Memorable Songs Sung By The Legend

MEHMOOD DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Mehmood Ali was a multi-talented artist who donned the cap of actor, comedian, director and singer in the span of his four-decade-long career. Mehmood Ali, who started his career as a child artist in Kismet, worked in nearly 300 films. He is fondly remembered for his comic timing and witty dialogues.

Other than his comic roles, Mehmood has also given his voice to many melodies which are still famous among fans. The legend passed away in his sleep on July 23, 2020, in the US. On the occasion of his death anniversary, let’s look at the list of some famous classic songs by Mehmood Ali.

Ek Chatur Naar

Ek Chatur Naar managed to tickle our funny bones. The jugalbandi between Kishore Kumar and Mehmood is from the 1968 film Padosan, which was helmed by Jyoti Swaroop.

Khayalon Mein

Another classic from the film Gumnaam has been sung by Mehmood and Mohammad Rafi. The song tried to break stereotypes at that time with the line: “Hum Kaale hai toh kya hua Dilwale hai”. The music was scored by Shankar-Jaikishan and beautifully penned by Shailendra.

Sabse Bada Rupaiya

The title track of the film 1976 was a hit among fans. The song featured Vinod Mehra, Moushumi Chatterjee and Mehmood. The film is helmed by S Ramanathan.

Main Bhookha

Mehmood had multiple roles in the movie. He acted, sang and even donned the director’s hat for the film. Bhoot Bangla has given many popular hits from Aao Twist Karen to Ek Sawaal Hai. Main Bhookha has been voiced by none other than Mehmood himself along with RD Burman.

Dushman Hai Zamana

The comedy number from Patthar Ke Sanam has been voiced by Mehmood with Mohammad Rafi and scored by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

The popular song features Manoj Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Pran and Mumtaz.

