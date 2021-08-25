Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime ladylove, Natasha Dalal, in February, this year. The actor skipped the usual big fat Bollywood wedding and opted for a low-key celebration at Alibaug. While it was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family, the newlyweds’ pictures managed to grab several eyeballs. Nearly six months after his wedding, Varun revealed the reason behind keeping the wedding low-key. The actor stated one of the reasons was the ongoing pandemic.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Varun, who had contracted COVID-19 last year, called it a responsible decision. “I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low key,” he was quoted as saying. Varun revealed that he was quite worried about the safety protocols as he himself was diagnosed with the disease. He also lost his maternal aunt to coronavirus last year.

Varun could have changed the scale of his big day to something huge. However, he decided to be responsible during this period. He said, “I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place.” Varun said that both he and his wife are not used to all the glitz and glamour. He dubbed the low-key wedding as a reflection of his and Natasha’s personality.

Currently, Varun is busy prepping up for a dance number for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. He has an interesting line-up of films, including Dinesh Vijan’s Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon, and Ranbhoomi. Varun will also reunite with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for military officer Arun Khetarpal’s biopic, titled Ekkis.

