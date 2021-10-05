Want to Step Out of the Gym? Try These 10 Fitness Activities Bollywood Swears by

Remaining fit and healthy should be everyone’s goal but some of us really struggle to hit the gym, wary of either lifting heavy weights or getting stuck in the repetitive ‘set’ routine. After spending enough days and months inside the gym lifting weights, one may be looking out for fitness alternatives that are fun, more engaging and can add to your skill set while helping you maintain a certain level of fitness without compromising on energy levels needed to get through the day. Celebrities are also trying out these dynamic forms of fitness as they mix it up for fitness goals.

Pole Dancing

Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Kharbanda have been trying pole dancing for sometime now. The benefits of this routine include improved flexibility, especially in the back and legs area, increased muscle strength, especially in the upper body part and fat burning. It engages all of body muscles and develops the body’s core along with both upper and lower body strength.

Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns As Cover Star For Leading Magazine, Check Out Her Glamorous Looks

Animal Flow

Celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Samantha Akkeneni, Divyanka Tripathi and Varun Dhawan among others have been trying out animal flow for strength training and encouraging others to follow suit. It is slowly taking over fitness world and is a very recent form that is fast gaining prominence. It involves ground-based movements and personal trainer Eric Leija further describes it as “a bodyweight-based movement system that helps you gain more body awareness. It can more easily be described as yoga combined with breakdancing.”

Divyanka Tripathi Breaks the Internet in Gorgeous Pink Saree, See Pics

Animal Flow covers strength, endurance, power, flexibility, balance, mobility and coordination and is more well rounded than most forms of fitness. It also looks fun, almost as dancing.

Boxing

Actress Sanya Malhotra has been sharing boxing videos of herself on social media and looks like she has taken a liking to it. If you are wondering about the benefits of boxing, they are innumerable. It increases overall fitness and body strength, improves speed, stamina and endurance. It is high energy workout so when one gets tired, at the end of the day they get better sleep. It also helps in reducing stress and above all, one learns a new technique which can be very useful in self defense.

Sanya Malhotra Raises Temperature With Her Sensuous Avatar, See The Diva’s Sultry Pictures

Pilates

Most actresses including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been doing pilates on a regular basis. It helps one in getting stronger, achieve more sculpted muscles and gain flexibility. You also get better posture. Pilates also focuses on breathing and involves comprehensive body movements. It does not require additional weights but equipment is used that is why there are studios that offer pilates classes. But at the beginner level you only need a mat, open space and an instructional videos that are available for free on the internet.

Alia Bhatt Shares Sunkissed Photos In Crop Top And Denims, See The Diva Ace Her Casual Looks

Yoga

Yoga needs no introduction. It can be done by one and all. Its benefits are numerous and actually, if one does yoga regularly, they don’t require any other form of fitness. It focusses on entire body and improves mental health as well. It is equipment free and only requires open space and a mat. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are the biggest proponents of yoga in Bollywood and their bodies are proof of benefits of yoga on fitness and overall strength, posture and flexibility.

Malaika Arora Says Yoga and Fitness Goes Naturally with Her Personality, ‘It’s Not Something Put On’

Football

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan are some of the names who are in love with football. Unlike other fitness routines, football is an outdoor sport that involves running and body coordination. A game of football can tire you completely and is beneficial in developing core strength and leg muscles.

Kartik Aaryan Grooves to Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ Song

Dancing

Dancing has Bollywood’s stamp of approval. Not only is it a dynamic form of exercise and one of the best ways to stay fit and charged, it is a skill that can earn you a lot of praise. It improves muscle tone and strength and helps in weight management.

Shanaya Kapoor Displays Toned Body In Latest Set Of Photos, See The Starlet Oozing Oomph

Cycling

During Covid times, many celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha among others have taken to outdoor cycling. It helps in losing fat and building stamina. Additionally, cycling results in increased muscle strength and flexibility, decreased stress levels and improved body posture. It is a very fun activity that can be enjoyed in groups with your friends. It is also inexpensive and leads to body getting fresh air.

Samantha Akkineni Looks Gorgeous In Sequinned White Lehenga, See Her Best Style Moments

Roller skating

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been sharing her skating videos on social media. It is very underrated but beneficial on various levels. It builds muscles and burns calories. There are chances of injuries but barring that it is a fun activity and very good for one’s heart.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Raises Temperature With Sultry Poolside Pictures, See Her Slay It In Style

Gymnastics

Disha Patani has been doing kickboxing and gymnastics for long and her fitness levels are insane. It is a skill that is impressive and builds over strength and improves flexibility. It is a high energy sport taht develops coordination and improves flexibility.

Disha Patani Looks Super Hot In Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva’s Sexiest Bikini Pictures

Now that we have listed these alternative workout options, which one would you like to take up?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.