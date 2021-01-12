Want to Stay Fit and have a Toned Body? Take a Cue from Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest Instagram post is all about fitness goals. The 31-year-old actor shared a video on Monday giving a glimpse of her gym workout.

Captioning the post, Tamannaah wrote that she had just “crushed” her workout. The clip shows Tamannaah lifting weights and doing squats while in another section of the video she is seen indulging in serious leg work. The workout might also remind some fans of her role in Baahubali as Avantika. In the background, Beyonce’s Diva plays as Tamannaah sweats it out in beige sweatpants and purple and black sports bra.

The video has garnered 1,61,774 likes. Fitness coach Drew Neal commented on Tamannaah’s post and commended her dedication.

The actor will be making her OTT debut this week with the web series 11th Hour. The series will be streamed on Aha. Tamannaah will play the role of Aratrika Reddy in the sports drama. The web series is an adaptation of the novel 8 Hours by Upendra Namburi and is directed by Praveen Sattaru and produced by Pradeep Uppalapati.

Tamannaah will also be seen in the Tamil language crime thriller series November Story. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. November Story is written and directed by Indhra Subramanian and produced by the Anandha Vikatan Group. The series focuses on a father-daughter relationship, with Anuradha Ganesan playing the daughter and GM Kumar portraying the father’s character. In an earlier post, Tamannaah shared a picture from the sets and announced that the shooting for the “nail-biting series” was over.