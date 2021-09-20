Want Shamita Shetty to Contact Me First, See Effort From Her Side

The digital version of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar saw Divya Agarwal lift the trophy and make her way into Bigg Boss 15. Divya’s journey in the house gather an immense fan following for her and she became popular for surviving in the game all alone without any connection. She was also at loggerheads with a lot of her housemates, including actress Shamita Shetty, with whom she couldn’t seem to agree on anything. Shamita’s love interest in the show, Raqesh Bapat also formed a remarkable friendship with Divya, which often caused a problem between Shamita and him.

Now, the winner has opened up on her thoughts regarding Shamita and she says that she genuinely wants her to approach Divya. A leading daily quoted her as saying, “I will not contact her (Shamita) first. I genuinely want Shamita to contact me first and I want to see how she approaches me. Because throughout the show her approach towards me was full of misunderstandings. So I would like to see that effort from her end and want to know her in real life. Because many things happen in that house and I kind of forgive but I don’t forget.”

Earlier, Shamita had stated on the show that she does not intend to communicate with Divya, but she would make an effort to reconcile with her as she has become a good friend of Raqesh.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be back with Bigg Boss 15 in October. Apart from Divya, Pratik Sehajpal also made his way into the television show.

