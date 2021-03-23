Wall Street’s hot new bet: Betting on sports

In a sign of how the US economy is changing, one of the firms getting booted from the S&P 500 to make room for the casino companies is the once-mighty

Traders are betting on a major travel rebound as more states and cities start to reopen — and on continued strong demand from sports fans placing bets on their phones through apps like ‎Barstool Sportsbook & Casino.

Shares of Penn National, which in addition to its 36% stake in Bartsool owns nearly four dozen casinos and racetracks in Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada and several other states, have skyrocketed more than 1,300% in just the past year.

Caesars stock has soared nearly 1,000% since mid-March 2020 as well. The other big casino stocks have been big winners too, with MGM and Wynn both more than doubling in the past 12 months.

IAC IAC MGM in particular has stepped up its sports gambling operations over the past few months. The company runs the BetMGM online sportsbook and also has a big ally in Barry Diller. The media and e-commerce mogul’sfirm bought a $1 billion stake in MGM last year.

Investors have also been flocking to the pure play online sports betting companies that have thrived in the past year as gamblers bet legally on football, basketball, baseball and other professional and college team sports.

Flutter Entertainment PDYPF DraftKings is up more than 300% since it began trading last April as a result of a merger with a blank check special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. UK-based, which owns top DraftKings rival FanDue l, has gained about 200%.