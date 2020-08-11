Vivek Oberoi Shares Wishes on Occasion of Janmashtami 2020, Watch Video

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, celebrated on August 12 worldwide, everyone is sharing wishes and prayers on social media. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also shared a throwback video from his movie Kisna: The Warrior Poet to mark the celebrations.

Posting the title song Woh Kisna Hai on Instagram, Oberoi wrote alongside the video, “Happy Janmasthami to everyone! #wohkisnahai… Unlike every year, This time we are missing out the masti and joy of Dahi Handi and public celebration but taking a trip to down memory lane here’s giving you all a little joy from the flashback of my most beloved song of our Natkhat Kanhaiya ‘Woh Kisna Hai’, which even today is widely loved and popular. #janmasthami2020 #wohkisnahai #kisna #stayhomestaysafe (sic).”

The song was sung by Sukhvinder Singh and composed by Ismail Durbar. The lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. The movie, titled Kisna: The Warrior Poet produced and directed by Subhash Ghai. Apart from Oberoi, it also starred Antonia Bernath, and Isha Sharvani in the lead role.

The film marked Amrish Puri’s last appearance before his death on January 12, 2005. While the film couldn’t garner desirable success on the box office, the music turned out to be a great hit among the audience.

A lot of other celebs also posted on their social media feed on the occasion of Janmashtami, including Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Pulkrit Samrat, Namrata Shirodkar and Raveena Tandon.

How are you celebrating Janmashtami 2020 with your near and dear ones?