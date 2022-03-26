Vivek Agnihotri Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Professional Abuser’, Tejasswi Prakash Hides From Paparazzi

Director Vivek Agnihotri, reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s latest comment on releasing The Kashmir Files on YouTube, took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister. The filmmaker seemed shocked to learn about Kejriwal’s comment and then said that he’d rather concentrate on the crores of people watching the film instead of ’20 politicians who are professional abusers.’ “Two crore people have seen The Kashmir Files already. They are responding with deep pure emotions. I would rather concentrate on those two-crore people than the 20 politicians who are professional abusers,” he said.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was flaunting her abs and speaking about her fitness journey. Wearing a sports bra and a pair of yoga pants, Rashmika was standing in her gym post a workout session and spoke about being consistent. “I don’t know if I am allowed to post this picture.. many of you will not like it.. but posting this story to say that the key to your fitness goals is consistency.. with workout, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey.. just be consistent and enjoy it.. it won’t be fun for a while but when you get used to it, you’ll realise… Sending my love to you,” she said.

Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together a couple of times. They fuelled the speculations by sharing pictures from their ‘engagement ceremony’. While they turned out to be from their upcoming music video Mast Nazron Se, fans were still suspecting that they might be together. However, speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Jubin clarified that they are not dating. “It is just two friends hanging out, nothing much. Two people can go and have coffee together. I am very fond of her, definitely. She’s an amazing person. Sahi hai yaar, badhiya ladki hai (It’s good, she is a nice girl). Yeh kehna ki hum relationship mein hain woh galat hoga,” he said.

On Friday, a popular paparazzo shared a video in which it was revealed that the paparazzi are now camped outside Tejasswi Prakash’s house. Noticing the cameramen outside her house, Tejasswi instantly covered her face and ran into her car. In another video, a group of paparazzi was seen waiting for the Naagin 6 actress to leave her house. When she stepped out, Tejasswi peeped out to see the group of cameramen. Just as she was planning on leaving, the cameramen requested her to pose for them. She posed for the cameras for a moment and left.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was finally released on Friday. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film has opened to raving reviews from critics and fans. News18’s review of RRR read: “Equipped with a cast that’s not only in tune with his vision but knows exactly where to hold back and when to give their all adds to RRR’S might. Both the lead actors are in top form. The sheer physicality and intensity of Ram Charan and NTR is a sight to behold. Their camaraderie is simply amazing. Rajamouli has given his own take to the two characters by describing Ram as fire and Bheem as water. They both shoulder the film without showing any burden. Devgn has a pivotal appearance in the narrative while Bhatt’s character is underdeveloped and hardly gets anything to do.”

