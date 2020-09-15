Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Here’s Why We Worship the Divine Architect

Celebrated on the last day of Bhadra, also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti, Vishwakarma Puja is the worship of Lord Vishwakarma, who is known as the divine architect. In 2020, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on September 16.

On the day of Vishwakarma Puja, people worship electronic devices, tools and refrain from using them. Idols of Lord Vishwakarma are installed in temples and marquees and devotees perform puja, praying for a better future, safe working conditions and success in their respective fields.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma constructed the holy city of Dwarka which was ruled by Lord Krishna. It is believed that Lord Krishna worshipped Samudradev, who pleased with his worship and gave him and his clan a piece of land measuring 12 yojans and Lord Vishwakarma build for him the city of Dwarka.

He was also the architect behind the Maya Sabha, which played a pivotal role in taking the plot of Mahabharata forward.

Another legend states that when King Indrayumna of Puri decided to build a massive temple with the wooden idols of Krishna, Balaram and Subhadra, it is believed that Vishwakarma disguised as an old carpenter appeared to carve the gods out of wood. However, he had just one condition – to not be disturbed while he was carving the statue. If his work was disturbed midway, he would leave the work unfinished. However, an impatient king Indrayumna opened the door to the carpenter’s workshop after a few days and it is believed Vishwakarma vanished, leaving the statues unfinished as seen till today.

In the Rig Veda, Vishwakarma is referred to as the divine carpenter and is credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture.

Vishwakarma Puja is primarily observed in factories and industrial units as well as shops. The festival is celebrated by architects, engineers, artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, factory workers and others.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in states including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tripura. It is also celebrated in Nepal.

According to Drikpanchang, Vishwakarma Puja is done according to Bisuddhasidhanta. In 2020, the timing for Vishwakarma Puja starts at 7:23 pm.