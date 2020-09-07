Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Engaged, Announcement Made on Twitter

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and famous Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal gave a pleasant surprise to their fans when they announced their engagement on Monday, September 7. Taking to Twitter, while extending birthday greetings to Jwala, Vishnu announced their engagement. He tweeted, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala… New start to LIFE…”

Addressing Jwala, he mentioned that he hopes to work with her for a better future for their families, friends and his son, Aryan.

Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE..Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginningsthank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL – stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

The actor thanked Basanth Jain for “arranging the ring in the middle of the night.” Basanth is the PR manager of both Jwala and Vishnu. The actor also asked for the blessings of their fans.

Jwala also tweeted their pictures with the caption that established that this proposal was impromptu and a “beautiful surprise” for her.

N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qjqVkK6CWo — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

As per several media reports, Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal have been together for almost two years. This will be the second marriage for both Jwala and Vishnu. While the celebrated sportsperson was earlier married to badminton player Chetan Anand till 2011, Vishnu was in wedlock with veteran actor K Natraj’s daughter, Rajini Natraj till 2018. Aryan is the son of Vishnu and Rajini.

Jwala had acknowledged their relationship in March 2020 and had spoken about the wedding plans in an interview to ABN Andhrajyothi. The 37-year-old shuttler is an Arjuna awardee and started her career in badminton in the late 90s. She is also known for unabashedly voicing her opinions on several matters of national importance, especially, issues concerning women. She has also been trolled on social media for speaking her mind. The trolling, however, has not deterred her and she is not afraid to take the trolls head on.

On the professional front, Vishnu Vishal’s next movie Kaadan, directed by Prabhu Solomon will be released soon. He is also working on Manu Anand’s FIR with Raiza Wilson, Gautham Menon, Reba Monica John and Manjima Mohan.