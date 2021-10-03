Virender Sehwag, R Ashwin hail ‘special player’ Ruturaj Gaikwad for his maiden IPL ton | Cricket News

Ruturaj 🔥🔥🔥. What a knock and what a player👏👏 #csk #CSKvsRR — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) 1633190367000

Sehwag predicted that Ruturaj might dominate world cricket in the future.

“Remember the name.#RuturajGaikwad. Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. #CSKvsRR,” Sehwag tweeted.

Remember the name.#RuturajGaikwad.Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates Wor… https://t.co/n7UpaygGw4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1633191079000

Delhi Capitals assistant coach lauded Ruturaj for the “self-belief” the opening batsman displayed against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

“Ruturaj shows that self belief can make you a game-changer without changing your game. @Ruutu1331#CSKvsRR,” Kaif tweeted.

Ruturaj shows that self belief can make you a game-changer without changing your game. 💯👏👏👏 @Ruutu1331 #CSKvsRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1633191815000

Ruturaj smashed 101 runs in 60 balls while Jadeja scored 32 in 15 as CSK 189/4 in the allotted 20 overs. In the last five overs, CSK smashed 73 runs.

Ruturaj was on 95 when he got the strike on the fifth ball of the last over. The opening batsman hammered a massive six off the last ball to reach his ton.

The feeling is so magical. Ruturaj Gaikwad getting that 💯. It’s simply worth a stand and applause for this talented… https://t.co/jhmqWmafrl — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 1633190498000